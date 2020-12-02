31-year-old with Covid gets Delhi’s first lung transplant

The donated lungs were from a 49-year-old woman from Jaipur, who had suffered fatal head injuries in a road traffic accident recently. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man, who developed Covid lung fibrosis, a condition that arises due to severe lung injury in Covid patients causing irreversible damage, underwent a lung transplant surgery after a team of 15 doctors at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Saket operated through the night for 10 hours.This is the first such transplant to have happened in Delhi.

The harvested lungs were flown to Delhi and a green corridor was created between the private hospital and the airport at Jaipur and then between the IGI international airport and the hospital. A stretch of 18.3 km was covered in 18 minutes.

The donated lungs were from a 49-year-old woman from Jaipur, who had suffered fatal head injuries in a road traffic accident recently. The donor was declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital in Jaipur. Doctors said the recipient was having breathing difficulty for the last one year and was diagnosed with lung silicosis. He was diagnosed with Covid in March, which worsened his lungs and till transplant, he was on oxygen requirements that went from nil to 15 litres/min following the viral infection. It worsened to a point where he needed BIPAP support intermittently.

“The patient had very poor lung function… and a poor right heart function,” said Dr Rahul Chandola, associate director, Adult CTVS, Heart & Lung Transplant Specialist, at the hospital. “Among all the solid organ transplants, lungs are the most fragile. Since most donors are road traffic accident victims, the trauma triggers vomiting in some donors, that can go to the lungs and damage the donor lungs, rendering them unsuitable for transplants. Lungs are also in contact with the environment as opposed to other solid organs, which makes them prone to easy infections.”

