31-year-old man stabbed to death by relative, father injured trying to intervene

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in Central Delhi’s IP Estate late on Sunday. According to police, the accused, Rajkumar (28), told them he was married to the victim Farman’s wife’s sister, and that Farman was opposed to this.

Police have arrested Rajkumar and his friend, Mustakim. Farman ran a mobile accessories shop in Connaught Place.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly shows the accused stabbing the victim multiple times. Locals and family members are seen trying to intervene but the accused allegedly threatens them with his knife. The victim is seen running away before collapsing.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm, when Farman was home and Rajkumar came to meet him. The men got into a heated argument and Rajkumar allegedly stabbed Farman multiple times, said an officer, adding: “Farman’s father tried to save his son but he was also attacked. The man was taken to Lok Nayak hospital but he succumbed to injuries.” Doctors told police he sustained eight deep wounds.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “The accused then fled the spot. Our teams chased them on the national highway and caught them near Haridwar. They were planning to flee to Nepal.”

During questioning, Rajkumar said he married Farman’s wife’s sister last year. “The accused claimed Farman was against the marriage which often led to arguments. The fights escalated and Rajkumar planned to kill Farman. He called his friend and the duo later fled in their Swift car,” added the DCP.

Farman’s family said he is survived by his wife and their five-year-old daughter. Md Idris, Farman’s father, told the media, “I was inside my house when Rajkumar came and asked to see Farman. My son went outside, and Rajkumar and his friend started beating him up. They then pulled out a knife and stabbed him. I tried to save my son but Rajkumar attacked me with the knife. I sustained injuries on my head and face. I was scared… They killed my son.”