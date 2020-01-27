31 cops, 11 DFS personnel get medals for exemplary service on Republic Day

Of the 31, two female officer have been awarded the police medal. Also, 11 medals have been awarded to personnel of the DFS. Of the 31, two female officer have been awarded the police medal. Also, 11 medals have been awarded to personnel of the DFS.

On Republic Day this year, 31 Delhi Police personnel were awarded the police medal for their services. Among them are DCP (Crime) Pramod Singh Kushwah and Inspector Amul Tyagi, who arrested Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the founder of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen from Ghazipur in 2018. Inspector Umesh Barthwal and Sub Inspector Mukesh Singh have been conferred the award for arresting a UP gangster called Sahun, who was wanted across seven states. Barthwal is also the investigating officer of the JNU-sedition case. Of the 31, two female officer have been awarded the police medal. Apart from this, 11 medals have been awarded to personnel of the DFS.

