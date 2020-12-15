3,000 AIIMS nurses on indefinite strike

Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, said: “We are trying to manage provision of adequate patient-care services with help from available nursing staff, resident doctors, faculty .”

Over 3,000 nurses at AIIMS began an indefinite strike Monday afternoon demanding clarity on salary structure. In a letter to AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, the nursing union raised concerns over the 6th CPC anomaly. “The callous attitude of AIIMS administration towards nurses has forced us to go on an indefinite strike from Monday afternoon onwards,” said the letter.

Later at night, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued an order, citing a Delhi High Court judgment, and directed the AIIMS administration to ensure the directions are strictly followed. “There should be no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such an action aided or abetted. Non-compliance will be treated as offence under Disaster Management Act read with Indian Penal Code and action will be taken accordingly against defaulting authorities/ employees,” he said.

In a video message, Dr Guleria appealed to all nurses to not go on strike during the pandemic: “The nurses’ union has put in 23 demands and almost all have been met by AIIMS administration and government. There is one demand which they have insisted upon… a perceived anomaly in fixation of pay, as far as the 6th CPC is concerned. It, however, seems inappropriate that when the country is fighting a pandemic… unfortunately… the nurses’ union has gone on strike.”

The administration has also made arrangements to ensure there is no disruption in services. Emergency services, OPDs, OTs will be curtailed and only limited procedures will be carried out depending on availability of resident doctors and faculty members.

Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, said: “We are trying to manage provision of adequate patient-care services with help from available nursing staff, resident doctors, faculty .”

