300 cops and 34 CCTVs in preparation for ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’

Starting today, at least 300 police personnel, 34 CCTV cameras, three baggage scanners, 300 civil defence volunteers and three fire tenders will be stationed at Connaught Place for “Dilli Ki Diwali” — a community celebration being hosted by the Delhi government for the next four days.

The celebration, which boasts laser shows and musical performances, will start at 6 pm and go on till 10 pm, at Connaught Place’s Central Park, till October 29. From 4 pm onwards, the Inner Circle of Connaught Place will be pedestrianised, with parking available at Palika Bazaar, Shivaji Stadium and Outer Circle.

Manisha Saxena, secretary, Tourism Department, said, “There will be 30-40 shuttle services, including golf carts and e-rickshaws, to ferry people from the parking spots to Central Park.”

DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said that 300 police personnel and other security forces will be posted in the area till October 29, and Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said “at least 15 firefighters will be stationed there”.

The Delhi government’s community celebrations, which includes “illusion of fireworks” through the projection mapping method, is being conducted at a cost of Rs 1.5- Rs 2 crore.

“Artists and bands such as Javed Ali, Palash Sen, Shilpa Rao and Indian Ocean will perform for the next four days. There will be 60 food stalls and 40 stalls selling handicrafts and artefacts,” said Saxena, who added that L-G Anil Baijal will be the chief guest and CM Arvind Kejriwal will be the guest of honour.