30-year-old held for running illegal arms manufacturing unit from rented room

Police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly running an illegal arms manufacturing factory from his rented room in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accused had told neighbours that he was in the business of making locks.

According to the police, the accused, Abhishek alias Jeetu, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested several times. He has over 12 cases of cases for robbery, loot, snatching and was also booked under Gangster Act.

Police said during interrogation, he said that he was inspired to manufacture guns after an encounter with a criminal when he was lodged in Aligarh jail in 2018.

“He formed an alliance with an aide in jail. When they got out of jail, they started supplying to a dealer in Aligarh.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The accused was the mastermind of the operation and along with accomplices, he had been supplying country made weapons after manufacturing it to several states.”

Police said earlier this week, they had arrested a 20-year-old man, Abhishek alias Gabbar, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, from Panchgaon Chowk on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway for smuggling 25 country-made firearms and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to prospective buyers in Delhi-NCR.

“He had named Jeetu and revealed details of the trade and names of other gang members,” said Boken.

Police said they had recovered the tools and equipment used in making weapons and a sample weapon from the possession of the accused.

“For the last six months, Jeetu had taken a room on rent in Sadabad in Hathras and had told the landlord and neighbours that he manufactures locks and sell them in Aligarh, but he had been manufacturing guns in his room,” said Preet Pal, ACP crime.

He added that he used to sell country made guns for several thousands and gave commissions to his aides to supply arms and ammunition.

Police said they have also arrested another supplier from Ghaziabad in UP after questioning Jeetu. He was identified as Sunil Kumar (25) of Rampur in Aligarh, UP.