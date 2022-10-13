scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Delhi: 30 Government school students get their own e-magazines

Students have not only written on topics of national importance, but have also shared their opinions on SDGs in these e-magazines.

delhi govt school students, indian epressStudents have not only written on topics of national importance, but have also shared their opinions on SDGs in these e-magazines. (File Representational Photo)

From the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to gender equality, students of Delhi government schools will now write for and engage in 30 e-magazines led by them.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched 30 student-led e-magazines across different schools in the city and the focus is on establishing a process where students will engage in activities to create their own school magazine from scratch and discuss issues of social and educational importance, said officials.

Students have not only written on topics of national importance, but have also shared their opinions on SDGs in these e-magazines. The theme of the first edition of the e-magazine is Goal 4 of SDGs enshrined by the United Nations, which deals with quality education for all. The theme of the next edition will be Goal 5 of gender equality.

“Schools are a place where students learn lessons for life. As a government, it is our responsibility to introduce initiatives that aid in their all-around development and provide them with a futuristic vision. The biggest task before us is to prepare our students to be emotionally resilient and make them ready for the world that is undergoing fast change due to the influx of transformational technology. Through this e-magazine, we encourage students to document their views, opinions, achievements and creativity. This will help in nurturing their talents,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
More from Delhi

The initiative will be started in more schools in the next phase.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:41:13 am
Next Story

His credentials are unquestionable, ticks all boxes: Ravi Shastri on Roger Binny becoming new BCCI president

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement