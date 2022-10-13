Delhi: 30 Government school students get their own e-magazines

From the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to gender equality, students of Delhi government schools will now write for and engage in 30 e-magazines led by them.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched 30 student-led e-magazines across different schools in the city and the focus is on establishing a process where students will engage in activities to create their own school magazine from scratch and discuss issues of social and educational importance, said officials.

Students have not only written on topics of national importance, but have also shared their opinions on SDGs in these e-magazines. The theme of the first edition of the e-magazine is Goal 4 of SDGs enshrined by the United Nations, which deals with quality education for all. The theme of the next edition will be Goal 5 of gender equality.

“Schools are a place where students learn lessons for life. As a government, it is our responsibility to introduce initiatives that aid in their all-around development and provide them with a futuristic vision. The biggest task before us is to prepare our students to be emotionally resilient and make them ready for the world that is undergoing fast change due to the influx of transformational technology. Through this e-magazine, we encourage students to document their views, opinions, achievements and creativity. This will help in nurturing their talents,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The initiative will be started in more schools in the next phase.