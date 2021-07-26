30 arrested in Noida for ‘policy fraud’

The bank accounts would also be made on counterfeit IDs, said police.

Thirty persons, including 14 women, have been arrested in Noida by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting customers by calling them up, offering fake policy maturing solutions, and taking their money.

“An FIR was filed four months ago by a Ghaziabad resident after he became the victim of fraud in the name of a policy. An investigation was carried out by the cyber cell, and we arrested 30 people. The accused had been scamming policy holders into paying money in fake accounts,” said an official from Ghaziabad Police.

According to officials, the accused would make calls through SIM cards purchased on fake IDs. The bank accounts would also be made on counterfeit IDs, said police. The accused pretended to be banking officials. Once the amount was wired, the accused would switch off their cellphones, said police. The complainant in this case had been scammed of Rs 56,000, said officials.

A team of Mumbai cyber cell also visited the region on Saturday to question the accused in connection with complaints of policy fraud. While Ghaziabad Cyber Cell is tracing other complaints, it is alleged that the accused targeted approximately 1,000 people so far. The main accused who planned the alleged fraud is currently absconding, police said.

Police have recovered 19 mobile phones, 14 cordless phones, a car and a sheet with data of more than 46,000 people. Each person had been allotted a batch of numbers that they would call for possible fraud.