scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

3 yrs after Jamia violence, prosecution begins arguments

Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey made his arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma at Saket district court after his appointment on 26 July, 2021.

The SPP submitted that the common object was to march to the Parliament by throwing stones and breaking barricades. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Three years since violence broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019, the prosecution asked a Delhi court to charge JNU student Sharjeel Imam and other accused, stating that they were throwing stones and not ringing the bells of a temple.

Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey made his arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma at Saket district court after his appointment on 26 July, 2021. On November 27, the court pulled up police and summoned DCP Crime Branch to explain a one-year delay in handing over case details to the SPP after Pandey sought an adjournment to read the case files.

On Tuesday, the DCP filed a status report in court stating that it was an inadvertent error. The court, while accepting the report, said that the reply does not name the police officers who committed the error. Pandey told court that the accused along with other rioters assembled to go to the Parliament against CAA-NRC in New Delhi district despite the prohibitory orders.

“They started by first breaking open the barricades, breaking signage of Delhi Police. Thereafter, they started throwing stones. Fifteen police officials received injuries… By show of criminal force, they tried to compel the police personnel,” Pandey told the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

The SPP submitted that the common object was to march to the Parliament by throwing stones and breaking barricades. “The accused and rioting mob were willing to do whatever was required, including the commision of any offence against police, public. Even the public received injuries through stones pelting.”

The SPP tried to reason why the relevant sections against the accused were invoked by arguing that “if somebody is throwing stones, you know somebody is going to get hurt” and if this person knows that “throwing stones might break my head it is good enough to cover” in the IPC sections invoked against them. The SPP said that every member who is part of that assembly is guilty.

“They were throwing stones not ringing the bell of a temple,” the SPP submitted. He argued that section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) carves out a separate category of offence having a common object of an offence, simply being part of an unlawful assembly is enough to fasten criminal liability on all persons. He argued that only a bystander or onlooker is exempted.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

“The manner, sequence and demeanour of accused persons will show that they were part of a common assembly harbouring a common object,” he submitted.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:30:29 am
Next Story

Round-the-clock security to 12 special cell cops after death threats

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close