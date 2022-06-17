scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

3-yr-old dead after portion of old cinema hall collapses

The cinema hall has been shut for years and police sources said there’s “uncertainty” about the ownership of the place. The victims have been living in a room inside the building for a few months.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 1:40:24 am
Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsZaheer and his daughters were rushed to Kalawati Hospital, and are undergoing treatment. “Zaheer’s wife was out for work when the incident took place,” said an official.

A three-year-old boy died and his family members were injured after a portion of Khanna Cinema collapsed on them in Central Delhi’s Paharganj  Thursday evening.

The cinema hall has been shut for years and police sources said there’s “uncertainty” about the ownership of the place. The victims have been living in a room inside the building for a few months.

The Delhi Fire Service said they received a call around 8.40 pm. DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We sent seven fire tenders. A portion of the roof had collapsed and a few persons were trapped. Our team first rescued a man, Md Zaheer (52), and his two daughters, Zareena (1) and Alifa (8). His son Amjad (3) was found  later but he had died by then.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
More Premium Stories >>

Zaheer and his daughters were rushed to Kalawati Hospital, and are undergoing treatment. “Zaheer’s wife was out for work when the incident took place,” said an official.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said police were called at 8.35 pm.

More from Delhi

She said, “It is an old building in a dilapidated state. Only one family was staying on the first floor. There are several shops on the ground floor. The roof of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor. The impact was such that the first floor’s ceiling also collapsed.”

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement