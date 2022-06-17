3-yr-old dead after portion of old cinema hall collapses

A three-year-old boy died and his family members were injured after a portion of Khanna Cinema collapsed on them in Central Delhi’s Paharganj Thursday evening.

The cinema hall has been shut for years and police sources said there’s “uncertainty” about the ownership of the place. The victims have been living in a room inside the building for a few months.

The Delhi Fire Service said they received a call around 8.40 pm. DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We sent seven fire tenders. A portion of the roof had collapsed and a few persons were trapped. Our team first rescued a man, Md Zaheer (52), and his two daughters, Zareena (1) and Alifa (8). His son Amjad (3) was found later but he had died by then.”

Zaheer and his daughters were rushed to Kalawati Hospital, and are undergoing treatment. “Zaheer’s wife was out for work when the incident took place,” said an official.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said police were called at 8.35 pm.

She said, “It is an old building in a dilapidated state. Only one family was staying on the first floor. There are several shops on the ground floor. The roof of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor. The impact was such that the first floor’s ceiling also collapsed.”