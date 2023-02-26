3 years after Delhi violence, verdicts in less than a tenth of riot, arson cases

THREE years into the New Delhi riots, in which 53 were killed and over 700 injured, the wheels of justice are moving — slowly.
The Northeast district of the Delhi Police filed 695 cases of rioting and arson in the Karkardooma court. Until February 20 this year, verdicts have come in 47 cases. Of these, 36 have ended in acquittals.
All these 695 cases were filed under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting; two-year prison term); 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon; three-year prison term); 149 (unlawful assembly); and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc; life term), among others.
Records of these cases analysed by The Indian Express reveal that most of the acquittals were because of the inability of the prosecution to identify the accused. The key findings:
Explaining this, a senior official in the prosecution department attributed this to witnesses turning hostile and the challenge of identifying accused in trying circumstances.
Said a senior official: “Witnesses identify the rioters and then they all turn hostile the minute they are asked to testify…The challenges we face mostly is that the accused were wearing helmets, masks and it was a tough time for the investigators to ascertain their identity during the riots since they were also involved in maintaining law and order. So some inconsistencies in their deposition end up in acquittals. We try our level best to correct defects in the investigations by filing supplementary chargesheets later.”
The officer’s point is corroborated by the fact that in 33 acquittals, independent witnesses turned hostile and in three acquittals, the eyewitnesses could not be traced by the police.
Of the 36 acquittals, 20 are Hindu while 16 are Muslim. The 11 who have been convicted are all Hindu. In the case of 10 convicts, the courts took a lenient view considering that they pleaded guilty, and sentenced them to a period already undergone in custody.
In five cases, the convicts had spent over two years in jail, while in the rest, they had spent 76 days in jail.
The 11th convict, Dinesh Yadav, was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment for being part of an unlawful assembly which allegedly trespassed into a woman’s home in Bhagirathi Vihar and set it on fire.
Apart from these 695 cases, 63 cases are being tackled by the Crime Branch and Special Cell, which pertain to sections of murder and UAPA. “Of these, there are over 30 cases in which charges have been framed and 29 cases are at the stage of prosecution evidence,” an official said.