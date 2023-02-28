scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

3-year-old run over by SUV, IAF officer’s college-going son held

Police said the accused was going to a market at the time. Police said the accused took the girl and her family to Delhi Cantt Hospital.

The car is registered under the name of the family, said police.  (Representational/File)

A three-year-old girl died after she was allegedly hit by an SUV, driven by a first-year college student, in South Delhi’s Delhi Cantt Sunday evening. Police said the student, Samark Malik (20), son of an Indian Air Force officer, was arrested and later released on bail.

The incident took place around 4-5 pm.

Police said the victim was crossing the road with her mother, a domestic help, in Arjan Vihar when a Hyundai Creta hit her.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “A team from Subroto Park police post seized the car and arrested the accused, Samark. His father is a Group Captain.”

Police said the accused was going to a market at the time. Police said the accused took the girl and her family to Delhi Cantt Hospital.

The girl was then shifted to DDU Hospital and later referred to RML hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police said they received a call from RML hospital about the accident at 5.30 pm.

“The accused has been booked under a road traffic accident case and charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving. Prima facie, he was driving around his house. The girl was crossing the road,” said an officer.

Advertisement

The car is registered under the name of the family, said police.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia Arrest Live Updates: Sisodia sent in CBI custody till March 4
Delhi Police yet to release MP Sanjay Singh, minister Gopal Rai and other...
Manish Sisodia arrested, BJP shifts targets — ‘Kejriwal is next’
delhi wedding DJ hit, Ghaziabad wedding DJ, Ghaziabad wedding DJ hit, Ghaziabad wedding DJ beaten up, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs
Wedding guests demand to play DJ, beaten up by hotel staff in Ghaziabad

The girl’s mother told police that she has worked in the area for five years and lives there. The two were going to a nearby shop when the car hit the child.

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 06:05 IST
Next Story

Arresting Mr Sisodia

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close