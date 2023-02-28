3-year-old run over by SUV, IAF officer’s college-going son held

A three-year-old girl died after she was allegedly hit by an SUV, driven by a first-year college student, in South Delhi’s Delhi Cantt Sunday evening. Police said the student, Samark Malik (20), son of an Indian Air Force officer, was arrested and later released on bail.

The incident took place around 4-5 pm.

Police said the victim was crossing the road with her mother, a domestic help, in Arjan Vihar when a Hyundai Creta hit her.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “A team from Subroto Park police post seized the car and arrested the accused, Samark. His father is a Group Captain.”

Police said the accused was going to a market at the time. Police said the accused took the girl and her family to Delhi Cantt Hospital.

The girl was then shifted to DDU Hospital and later referred to RML hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police said they received a call from RML hospital about the accident at 5.30 pm.

“The accused has been booked under a road traffic accident case and charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving. Prima facie, he was driving around his house. The girl was crossing the road,” said an officer.

Advertisement

The car is registered under the name of the family, said police.

The girl’s mother told police that she has worked in the area for five years and lives there. The two were going to a nearby shop when the car hit the child.