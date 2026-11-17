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AI Translation
A three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Jwala Nagar on Tuesday morning. Four others were rescued from the debris and taken to Hedgewar Hospital, police said.
According to DCP (Shahdara) R P Meena, a PCR call regarding the collapse in Gali No. 6, Jwala Nagar, was received at Vivek Vihar police station at 10.09 am. The caller informed the police that several people were trapped under the debris.
Police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.
The child who died, Laddu alias Devansh, lived on the first floor of the building. The second victim, Pintu, was on the ground floor. The four survivors are Khushbu, 27; Vikesh, 35; Akash, 25; and Dalip alias Dimpa, 22.
Meena said all six occupants were tenants living in the building, which is owned by Surendar Singh.
According to the DCP, the building was very old and it appeared that the construction material had deteriorated over time, which may have led to the collapse. No construction or renovation activity was underway at the time of the incident, he said.
Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the collapse. Necessary legal proceedings are also being carried out, Meena said.
Further details are awaited.