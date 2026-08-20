3-year-old girl mowed down by reversing SUV in Gurgaon, driver flees

The girl was playing near her home with her friends; police in pursuit of vehicle and driver

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readAug 20, 2026 03:04 PM IST
The girl was the youngest of three siblings. The family are from Sheikhpura district in Bihar, and Chaudhury works as an autorickshaw driver.An FIR for causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered on Wednesday at the Sector 50 police station based on a complaint filed by Chaudhary. (Photo/AI-generated)
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A three-year-old girl died after being run over by a reversing SUV at Gurgaon’s Sector 46 on Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning, police said that the driver had fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm in a service lane near Ambedkar Chowk, a busy traffic junction in the city. The girl, Rushi, was playing with other children in a vacant plot next to her family’s home along the service lane when a Mahindra XEV-9e allegedly backed into her, police said.

The girl’s father, Santosh Chaudhury, said the family is in a state of shock.

“My wife is not eating or sleeping. We just want the driver nabbed now, but our daughter will never come back,” he said.

The girl was the youngest of three siblings. The family are from Sheikhpura district in Bihar, and Chaudhury works as an autorickshaw driver.

Also Read | Curious case of two Fortuners, one identity: How Delhi cops cracked a stolen-car trail

An FIR for causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered on Wednesday at the Sector 50 police station based on a complaint filed by Chaudhary.

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“Without looking behind, the driver drove rashly and negligently and ran over my child who was playing in the rear, causing injuries to my daughter Rushi. After running over my daughter, the driver fled the spot with the vehicle,” the father stated in the complaint.

The FIR states that local residents alerted the victim’s family, who rushed her to a private hospital where doctors declared that she was brought dead.

Police said the vehicle and the driver have been identified with the help of locals, and teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend them.

Earlier this year in April, in a similar case in Gurgaon, an eight-year-old boy had been mowed down in Bhondsi by a school van being reversed. The driver of the vehicle had been arrested in that case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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