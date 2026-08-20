3-year-old girl mowed down by reversing SUV in Gurgaon, driver flees

An FIR for causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered on Wednesday at the Sector 50 police station based on a complaint filed by Chaudhary. (Photo/AI-generated)

A three-year-old girl died after being run over by a reversing SUV at Gurgaon’s Sector 46 on Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning, police said that the driver had fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm in a service lane near Ambedkar Chowk, a busy traffic junction in the city. The girl, Rushi, was playing with other children in a vacant plot next to her family’s home along the service lane when a Mahindra XEV-9e allegedly backed into her, police said.

The girl’s father, Santosh Chaudhury, said the family is in a state of shock.