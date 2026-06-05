3 workers killed, several feared trapped as crane overturns on under construction flyover connecting Jewar airport to Faridabad

Bad weather may have caused the incident, suspect police

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readFaridabadJun 5, 2026 12:03 AM IST
crane overturns on Faridabad under construction flyover, crane overturns on under construction flyover, Faridabad, Noida International Airport, Jewar airport, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA crane overturned during the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover near Pahneda Khurd, in Faridabad on Thursday. Rescue operations are ongoing. (ANI Video Grab)
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At least three labourers were killed and several were feared trapped after a crane involved in the construction of a flyover connecting the Noida International Airport in Jewar to Faridabad lost balance and overturned on Thursday afternoon, said police. Massive rescue efforts were launched, said officers.

The incident took place at Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad district, said police, adding that only one worker was rescued alive till around 10:30 pm.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Pratik Aggarwal said the incident occurred around 3 pm.  “Our team received the information around 4 pm, and immediately reached the spot with rescue teams. A crane fell on the container inside which the labourers were working. Unfortunately, the impact was such that the entry inside the container became a challenge. We are trying to get the front and back of the container cut so we can rescue all those trapped soon,” he said.

He added  that the crane may have crashed onto the container due to adverse weather conditions. According to eyewitnesses, heavy rain during the day had made the construction site muddy and slippery.

“Rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the spot, along with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) representatives, and police personnel,” a spokesperson of Faridabad Police said. Further probe about the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

In a similar incident in March, seven migrant labourers were killed and four were injured when an under construction wall at a sewage treatment plant (STP) site caved in, triggering a soil collapse in Signature Global society at Sidhrawali village in Gurgaon. Around 15-20 labourers were working at the site when the wall crashed at the construction site.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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