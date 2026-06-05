3 workers killed, several feared trapped as crane overturns on under construction flyover connecting Jewar airport to Faridabad

A crane overturned during the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover near Pahneda Khurd, in Faridabad on Thursday. Rescue operations are ongoing. (ANI Video Grab)

At least three labourers were killed and several were feared trapped after a crane involved in the construction of a flyover connecting the Noida International Airport in Jewar to Faridabad lost balance and overturned on Thursday afternoon, said police. Massive rescue efforts were launched, said officers.

The incident took place at Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad district, said police, adding that only one worker was rescued alive till around 10:30 pm.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Pratik Aggarwal said the incident occurred around 3 pm. “Our team received the information around 4 pm, and immediately reached the spot with rescue teams. A crane fell on the container inside which the labourers were working. Unfortunately, the impact was such that the entry inside the container became a challenge. We are trying to get the front and back of the container cut so we can rescue all those trapped soon,” he said.