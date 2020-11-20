3 who shot dead Gurgaon woman held

Police said a PCR call was made from Sarai Pipal Thala in Azadpur on November 17, saying a man had fallen off a four-storey building.

Two weeks after a 26-year-old woman died following a gunshot to the head by three men in a case of attempted loot near Gurgaon’s Golf Course Extension road, police arrested the accused near Bhondsi Wednesday night.

The victim, Pooja Sharma, worked at Wipro in Gurgaon and was heading home with her colleague Sagar Manchanda (30) when the incident took place on November 3. According to police, the men — Gurgaon residents Irshad, Hariom and Jitender — returned to the crime scene after 10-15 minutes in a Swift car to check if the victims were alive or dead.

Police said the accused are involved in 100 cases of snatching and robbery and have allegedly confessed to another murder which took place days after the first incident following a drunken quarrel. “They target people near Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk and IFFCO Chowk,” said a senior police officer.

The three have been booked under sections of murder and Arms Act, said police. ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said, “We have been told they intended to get married… There were no CCTVs at the spot. We scanned multiple CCTVs nearby but footage wasn’t clear. Manchanda, the eyewitness, was also unable to give a clear description of the accused. We deployed several informers and interrogated many criminals (out on bail) in the two weeks. On Wednesday, we received a tip that the accused are hiding near Bhondsi. We conducted a raid and arrested them.”

A police officer said the accused saw Sharma driving around 11.15 pm in Sector 65 and wanted to take their phones and wallets: “The complainant (Manchanda) had taken Sharma to see a flat which he had booked in Sector 65. They were returning to Sharma’s place in Sector 40 when they were stopped by the accused. One of the accused walked towards Sharma’s side of the car, pulled out a pistol and signalled her to roll down the window. When she refused, another man moved towards the front and fired at the windshield. Sharma tried to drive away but the man standing on her side of the vehicle fired a bullet, which hit her in the head. The men fled from the spot.”

Sharma died two days later. ACP Sangwan said the men got to know about the death from newspapers and were changing their hideouts frequently.

She hailed from Chhattisgarh and was the eldest of three children. She had been staying with her family during the lockdown. On October 25, she came to Gurgaon to collect a laptop.

The second murder the accused confessed to was over personal enmity, police said. On November 14, the trio went to a friend’s place in Gandhi Nagar and consumed alcohol. However, a fight broke out between them and they allegedly killed their friend Gaurav (22). A case was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.

