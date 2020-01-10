3 terror suspects nabbed after shootout: Delhi Police

(Representational) (Representational)

Delhi Police Thursday arrested three men for allegedly planning terror strikes in Delhi-NCR. Police claimed the accused have links to ISIS and were also booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 for terror-based activities.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell nabbed the men after an exchange of fire in North Delhi’s Wazirabad early Thursday. The suspects hail from Tamil Nadu, said police. “Two accused were involved in the infamous murder case of K P Suresh Kumar, leader of the Hindu Munnani group from Chennai in 2014,” said a senior police officer.

A police statement said the two accused were arrested in 2014 with four other men, and were part of Al Ummah, a terrorist organisation. A senior police officer said, “After the murder of K P Suresh in June 2014, over six men were caught from Chennai. They were part of a terror group which receives funds and assists people to join ISIS in Syria.

The court granted them conditional bail in 2019. All six violated bail and three of them fled to Nepal. They set up a base in Nepal and returned to Delhi via Eastern UP with fake documents.”

The statement said Khaja Moideen (52), one of the accused, was part of the DK and CPI (M) in the 1990s. He was arrested in 2004 from Cuddalore for allegedly running a camp to give weapons and martial arts training. In 2014, under his leadership, three men killed K P Suresh, it said.

“He said he is part of ISIS . The two were named in an NIA chargesheet in 2018. The accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He received funds and trained people to carry out terrorist activities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” said police.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell) said, “We received information in December that three men linked to ISIS entered UP from Nepal. It was highly likely they were coming to Delhi to carry out a terror strike. Later, we found they had shifted to Delhi. On Thursday, as per information from officers, we laid a trap near Wazirabad Bridge. Initially, the men tried to escape, but were arrested after a few shots were fired from both sides.”

The other accused, Syed Ali Nawas (32), was involved in an attempt to murder case in 2017, police said. Abdul Samad (28), was influenced by Moideen to join the terror outfit in 2019.

