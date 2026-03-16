3 teenagers apprehended for repeated sexual abuse of an 8-year-old in South East Delhi

Tiwari said the girl told the police that the accused teens, two of them aged 13 and another a 12-year-old, took her to a godown near her house on the morning of March 12, and then again on March 13. On March 14, the girl told her mother about the incident.

Three teenagers, aged 12 and 13, were apprehended in South East Delhi for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl between March 12 and 14, with the case registered under POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

According to the Delhi Police, the girl’s medical reports show that the three boys had been repeatedly abusing her.

Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), said they received a PCR call last Saturday after the girl’s mother learned of the crime.

Tiwari said the girl told the police that the accused teens, two of them aged 13 and another a 12-year-old, took her to a godown near her house on the morning of March 12, and then again on March 13. On March 14, the girl told her mother about the incident.