3 Sudanese nationals held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.82 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 2:10:57 pm
August 5, 2021 2:10:57 pm
Three Sudanese nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 1.82 crore at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, the Customs department said on Thursday.
They were intercepted on arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, it said in a statement.
On detailed personal and baggage search of all three, gold bars weighing 4,113 grams (4.1 kg) having tariff value of Rs 1.82 crore were found, it said.
The gold has been seized, and the passengers have been placed under arrest, the statement added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-