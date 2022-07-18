3 Sikkim police personnel shot dead by colleague in Delhi’s Rohini

Three Sikkim police personnel were shot dead allegedly by their colleague who opened fire at them in Rohini, said officials Monday. The accused, 32-year-old Prabin Rai, is also posted with Sikkim Police. The incident took place in Rohini’s Haiderpuri.

Police said the personnel were working at a water treatment plant when Rai allegedly started firing at them. Two personnel died on the spot while the third person died at the hospital. Rai allegedly called the police and surrendered.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “The deceased have been identified as Pinto Bhutia, Dhanhang Subba and Indra Chhetri. Legal action is being taken.” Police said Bhutia was Rai’s commander.

The accused called police around 3 pm and confessed to his crime and has been arrested, said police, adding that the motive behind the incident isn’t clear yet.