Delhi: 3 policemen suspended after video shows SRS group MD in hospital with beer cans

A day after a purported video of SRS group managing director Anil Jindal surfaced on social media, purportedly suggesting that alcohol was being served in a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment, three police officials were suspended for negligence after an enquiry into the matter.

Jindal was arrested in April 2018 on charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and cheating by Faridabad Police, a month after 22 cases were registered against him at Sector 31 police station. Police said he was brought to the hospital for treatment on August 29 after a medical examination by doctors in jail.

In the 38-second video clip, Jindal is purportedly seen sitting on a hospital bed with three cans of beer and food kept on a table in front of him. A police official deputed for his security can purportedly be seen eating lunch on an adjacent bed, while another police official can be seen restraining the person recording the video clip.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Arora had marked an enquiry to ACP crime on Wednesday evening.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said: “As per the investigation report of the ACP, it has been found that the alleged video is from the intervening night of August 28 and 29, when the accused Anil Jindal was brought to the hospital for treatment. Three police officials, who were on duty, did not conduct a thorough examination of items that were brought into the accused’s room. They have been suspended for negligence and dereliction of duty.”

Singh added that jail authorities and hospital staff concerned have also been directed to conduct an enquiry.