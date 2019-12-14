Jamia clashes: 3 policemen among 30 taken to hospital, 5 admitted for the night

An injured policeman An injured policeman

As many as 30 people were admitted to Holy Family Hospital near Jamia Millia Islamia university following clashes between protesters and police on Friday. These included three police officers and 27 students.

According to the hospital administration, 25 patients had been discharged by Friday evening, while four are still undergoing treatment. One student, Mohd Fahad, has been referred to AIIMS by the hospital. Three patients with head injuries have been admitted to the neurosurgery department and one with a hand injury is at the orthopedics ward. Among those in the neurosurgery ward was a policeman injured in the protest.

“One of the students suffered serious injuries to his hand which requires plastic surgery. We have referred him to AIIMS for further treatment. Apart from him, none of the patients have suffered a serious injury. Those who came to the emergency department had minor bruises on the hand and face; we gave them first-aid and sent them back. The others still admitted to the hospital are also stable,” Father George P A, director of Holy Family Hospital, told The Indian Express.

