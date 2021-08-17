3 police officers suspended after woman was killed by husband despite court ordered protection

The Delhi Police has told a court that it has suspended three erring officers and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them after a woman was killed by her husband despite court ordering protection for her.

A report containing the names of the three officers, placed under suspension and transferred to district lines, was submitted before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Aggarwal Monday.

The ASJ has transferred the file to the Magistrate concerned, who was already hearing the matter, and set the next date of hearing on September 17.

Earlier, the court had pulled up the police following the murder of the woman, noting that “indolence on part of the authorities had led to a loss of precious human life”.

The court had directed that the matter be brought to notice of the police commissioner with a request to look into it personally and fix responsibility of the erring police officials.

The FIR had been registered against the accused, Nanda Nayak, for allegedly killing his wife, Jharna.

He was also accused in a separate case for allegedly attempting to kill his wife’s relatives in 2017 and causing injuries to his wife.

He was granted interim bail of 90 days by a court on May 1 this year as per the guidelines of the High Powered Committee.

His wife’s relative had moved a bail cancellation application citing threat from the accused to her family members. The relative submitted that she was under serious threat and apprehended a danger to her life. She submitted that despite a complaint to the local police station, no action was taken.