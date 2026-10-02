3 Old Delhi business families under scanner for submitting forged special needs certificates for school admission

Police said all disability three certificates claimed that the children had 41% hearing impairment and had been issued by the Lok Nayak Hospital. “Verification showed that the hospital had not issued any of the certificates,” said the officer.

Three business families from Old Delhi are under police scanner for allegedly submitting forged disability certificates and recommendation letters to secure admission for their children under the Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category at a prominent Chanakyapuri school for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the police, the identities of the families have been established and it is being probed whether they prepared the documents themselves or approached someone to procure the forged certificates.

The three children – aged four, five and six – had sought admission to Nursery under the CwSN category. “The certificates appeared almost identical, which raised suspicion at the school,” an officer said.