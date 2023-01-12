scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

3 Noida cops suspended over bribery allegations

Police said they received a complaint against two constables of the phase-1 police station. After an investigation led by an ACP, both constables were suspended.

The case against the officers has been registered by senior sub-inspector Rajkumar Singh of phase-1 police station. Station Officer Dhravbhushan Dube said they have still not received a copy of the inquiry report. However, he said that both constables have been informed about the decision and they are not coming to the office.

Acting on a complaint over alleged bribery, received over email, the Noida Police suspended three of its officers.

ADCP (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the Noida Police commissioner had ordered an inquiry by ACP in this case. “In the email (complaint), video footage was also attached, where constables were seen taking money from a person. The ACP inquiry has found this allegation true, and both are suspended,” he said.

A case has been registered under sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention Of Corruption Act against both.

Meanwhile, a Jhundpura Police outpost staff has been suspended for alleged negligence in his duties. Dwivedi said, “A (staff) has also been suspended for negligence in his duties in the said incident. He did not keep an eye on the officers and did not take action on these constables. Further action will be taken if  any other new information comes up.”

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:16 IST
