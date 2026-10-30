3 months ahead of schedule, Delhi crosses target to install EV charging points

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He repo... Read More
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Delhi has exceeded its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure target for December 2026, with 14,225 charging points installed across the Capital as of September 30, against the target of 13,913 set by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), government officials said on Thursday.
The city added 5,312 charging points between January 1 and September 30, taking the total beyond the year-end target three months ahead of schedule, according to officials.
Power Minister Ashish Sood told mediapersons on Thursday that the government was committed to expanding the charging network alongside the shift to electric mobility. “Our government is fully committed to giving Delhi the clean, breathable air that every citizen deserves. Air pollution is a serious challenge, and tackling it requires bold, practical action,” he added.
The government aims to increase the number of charging points in the city to 32,062 by December 2029. The expansion comes as Delhi implements its Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, notified on June 30, which sets timelines for shifting new vehicle registrations towards electric mobility.
From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers and N1-category goods vehicles will be registered in Delhi. The mandate for electric two-wheelers will take effect on April 1, 2028.
Expanding charging infrastructure would be critical to supporting the transition, as the availability of convenient and reliable charging facilities can influence consumers’ willingness to switch to electric vehicles. Charging access is particularly important for commercial fleets and heavy-duty vehicles, which need dependable infrastructure to minimise downtime. Presence of charging infrastructure also builds confidence for private EV adoption.
Officials said that in a push to electrify heavy commercial vehicles, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has sanctioned a subsidy of Rs 8.9 crore on October 23 for 10 public charging stations dedicated to electric trucks. The stations will have 20 high-capacity 360-kW CCS-II chargers to meet the charging requirements of heavy-duty vehicles, they added.
Charging stations and charging points are not the same: a station is a physical location where EVs can charge, while a charging point refers to an individual charging connection or unit that can serve a vehicle. A single station can house multiple charging points, allowing more vehicles to charge at the same location.
Setting up EV charging stations involves more than identifying suitable locations, as it also requires adequate power supply and supporting electricity infrastructure to ensure reliable operations.
Meanwhile, under the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme, 180 of the 382 approved charging sites have been reassessed and found suitable for composite chargers of 12 kW, 60 kW and 120 kW, Sood said.
The Delhi government shared details of the sites with the MHI on October 8. Tendering and approvals are under way through Delhi Transco Limited. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 127.16 crore in subsidies for the 382 sites, Sood said.
The EV policy envisages phased electrification of public transport, government fleets and commercial delivery operations, with school bus fleets expected to achieve 30% electrification by 2030.
Sood said expanding charging facilities at government offices, public parking spaces, Metro stations and highways would help address concerns over charging access and vehicle range. The transition to electric mobility is aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and improving Delhi’s air quality, the government has said.