3 months ahead of schedule, Delhi crosses target to install EV charging points

Delhi has exceeded its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure target for December 2026, with 14,225 charging points installed across the Capital as of September 30, against the target of 13,913 set by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), government officials said on Thursday.

The city added 5,312 charging points between January 1 and September 30, taking the total beyond the year-end target three months ahead of schedule, according to officials.

Power Minister Ashish Sood told mediapersons on Thursday that the government was committed to expanding the charging network alongside the shift to electric mobility. “Our government is fully committed to giving Delhi the clean, breathable air that every citizen deserves. Air pollution is a serious challenge, and tackling it requires bold, practical action,” he added.