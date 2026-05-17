The 3-month SIR process in Delhi: Here’s what you need to know

If you remember having voted in Delhi before 2002, you should be able to locate your name and details in the voters’ list of 2002 on the website of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi. (Express Photo)

KEY DATES

Publication of draft electoral rolls: Aug 5

Claims & objections: Aug 5 to Sept 4

Hearings & verification: Aug 5 to Oct 3

Final rolls: Oct 7

Filling the form

From June 30-July 29, booth level officers (BLOs) will visit homes to distribute enumeration forms.

Form will already have your name, EPIC number, address, Assembly constituency and photograph.

You will have to fill in the missing fields: date of birth, parents’ names and their EPIC numbers (if available), mobile number, and Aadhaar (optional).

Any adult member of the household can fill the form on your behalf.

Form can also be filled online

Checking 2002 rolls

You will be asked to trace your, a parent’s, or a relative’s name in the rolls of 2002 – the last time SIR was conducted in Delhi.

If you remember having voted in Delhi before 2002, you should be able to locate your name and details in the voters’ list of 2002 on the website of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

If you moved to Delhi after 2002, go to the website voters.eci.gov.in and find the voters’ list of the state where you lived earlier. Look for your name and details.

If you can’t find your own name in any roll, or if you weren’t registered as a voter at the time, look for the name of a parent or close relative. If you can find those details, you can fill them in the form.

Submitting the form

# Hand it over to your BLO; you will get an acknowledgment.

# If you’ve submitted the form online on voters.eci.gov.in, take a screenshot or save the receipt.

Preparing your documents

This step applies only to voters who can’t trace their own name or that of a parent/ relative in the old rolls.

After the draft rolls are published on Aug 5, you will be asked to produce one of the following documents:

ID card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of the central/ state govts, PSUs; any ID issued by the government, local authorities, banks, post office, LIC or PSUs prior to 01.07.߃ birth certificate; passport; matriculation/educational certificate; permanent residence certificate; forest rights certificate; caste certificate. (List not exhaustive)

Aadhaar is not sufficient to prove eligibility, and must be accompanied by another document.

Who has to submit what

Born in India before July 1, 1987: document proving date and/ or place of birth.

Born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004: Document for the elector and one parent.

Born after December 2, 2004: Documents for elector and both parents.

After August 5

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Check if draft electoral roll has your name.

If your name is missing or details are incorrect, you can file a claim or objection between August 5 and September 9.

Between August 5 and October 3, all voters who could not trace their own or their family’s name in the old SIR rolls will receive a notice from their Electoral Registration Officer seeking documents to prove eligibility.

You will get this notice even if your name appears in the draft rolls, but you left the “past SIR roll” fields blank in the form.

After final rolls