3 men arrested for selling ‘fake’ iPhones in Noida

Three men in Noida who were allegedly cheating people by selling fake iPhones and passing them off as authentic products were arrested on November 30, said Gautam Buddh Nagar police. Sixty duplicate iPhones, along with a fake Aadhaar card and cash to the tune of Rs 4,50,000, have been seized, they said.

The police identified the accused as Lalit Tyagi, Abhishek Kumar, and Rajneesh Ranjan.

“The men initially won the trust of the complainant who had purchased an authentic iPhone from them at a low price. After that, they struck a big sale deal with him in which he was sold Chinese copies of iPhones,” said Saad Miya Khan, ADCP (Central Noida),

According to police, the modus operandi of the men was to purchase the fake phones through an e-commerce website, after which the products would be labelled with original stickers and packed in boxes of the authentic product. “A fake company was also registered using a fake Aadhaar card. The fake phones were worth Rs 12,000, while the accused would spend Rs 4,500 on the box and Rs 1,000 on the sticker, thus making a profit of Rs 53,000” the officer said.

A Duster car was also seized under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The officials at the Sector 63 police station have registered a case under cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust.