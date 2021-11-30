3 men arrested for hacking exam centre computers

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested three men who run coaching centres in Delhi and Ahmedabad for allegedly helping hundreds of students cheat in competitive exams.

Police said the trio used the dark web to advertise their services, and would hack systems and change answers during online exams. To ensure no one from the test centre suspected them, they used software to detect movement of all people inside using a computer there, police said.

Senior police officers said the accused charged Rs 1-2 lakh from each candidate to help them clear exams such as GMAT, GATE, CAT.

KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), said, “Our team was surfing the dark web when we came across the gang. Two accused work from Ahmedabad. The third is a technical expert who works from Shaheen Bagh. They helped students appearing for college admissions and jobs in the IT sector.”

They had students register on their platform. One person would be assigned to check the surroundings of the candidate using a software and webcam during the test. The other accused would solve the paper and upload answers, police said.