3-member panel to look into girl’s sexual assault inside Gurgaon school

A day after a sweeper at a private school was arrested by Gurgaon police for sexually assaulting a minor girl student inside the school toilet, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri Friday formed a three-member committee to probe the incident and the role of the school. “The committee comprises the SHO, Education Officer and Tehsildar. I expect their report by Wednesday,” said Khatri.

Advertising

CWC chairperson Shakuntala Dhull said they will also conduct an enquiry. “We will look into the incident to see if there was any negligence on the part of the school… Further action will be taken according to the findings,” she said. According to the FIR, her parents came to know about the assault on Wednesday, after they picked her up from school.

“There is an ayah who is supposed to accompany the children to the bathroom. She should explain where she was. Only the teacher, principal and the ayah can tell me how my child reached the bathroom on her own and was trapped by the sweeper,” said the father. He claimed that just days prior to the incident, he had spoken to the class teacher about the presence of several “male staff” in the play as well as classroom areas of the school.

The child’s father has also alleged that the school had erred on other counts, including poor installation of CCTV cameras.