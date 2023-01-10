scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

3 killed in lift crash at factory: Cops file case, to probe owner’s role

Police had said a paan masala brand operates inside the factory.
A day after a lift at a factory in West Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area crashed and led to the death of three persons and injured one, police lodged a case against unknown persons.

A police officer said a case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been lodged, and a probe is underway into the role of the factory owner. The deceased were identified as Kulwant Singh (30), Deepak Kumar (26), and Sunny (33). The injured person was identified as Suraj (24). Police said the incident took place after the four men took the lift from the third floor when it crashed. Police had said a paan masala brand operates inside the factory.

Kulwant’s relative alleged: “The lift required repair work, and it was not in a good condition but the factory administration did not take any steps.”

He said that Kulwant, who started working at the factory more than a year ago, was the sole breadwinner of his family and they have not received any clarification of compensation from the company.

Deepak’s cousin Akash claimed: “The lift…was meant to carry goods and not persons. The factory management was negligent towards the infrastructure, which is why I lost my brother.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 06:30 IST
