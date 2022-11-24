scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

3 kids dead as mother jumps into water tank with them in Nuh

Police have registered a case of murder against the woman.

Three children drowned after a 30-year-old woman jumped into a water tank at her home with them in Nuh Tuesday. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said preliminary probe has found that she was upset due to the deteriorating health of her children.

Police have registered a case of murder against the woman.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am in Kherla village in Nuh district. Police said at the time of the incident, the woman and her three children, Shabana (10), Saad (8) and four-month-old Ikra, were at the house. Her son was at school and her husband, a mason, was at work while her mother-in-law had gone for work.

Hukam Chand, SHO, City Nuh police station, said, “Two among the children had mental disabilities and one was physically disabled. The family had consulted a doctor recently after their infant showed symptoms of a condition. According to her family, the mother was depressed after this. Around 11 am Tuesday, she threw the children into the water tank before hurling herself in.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
More from Delhi

“The woman is undergoing treatment. In her statement to police, she claimed that it was an accident and fell in the tank as she tried to save her children, but her version seems inconsistent,” said the SHO. Police said the neighbours heard some commotion and rushed to help. Though they were rushed to a hospital, the kids were declared dead on arrival.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:46:16 am
Next Story

DA hike demand: Bengal govt staff clash with police

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X