3 kids dead as mother jumps into water tank with them in Nuh

Three children drowned after a 30-year-old woman jumped into a water tank at her home with them in Nuh Tuesday. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said preliminary probe has found that she was upset due to the deteriorating health of her children.

Police have registered a case of murder against the woman.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am in Kherla village in Nuh district. Police said at the time of the incident, the woman and her three children, Shabana (10), Saad (8) and four-month-old Ikra, were at the house. Her son was at school and her husband, a mason, was at work while her mother-in-law had gone for work.

Hukam Chand, SHO, City Nuh police station, said, “Two among the children had mental disabilities and one was physically disabled. The family had consulted a doctor recently after their infant showed symptoms of a condition. According to her family, the mother was depressed after this. Around 11 am Tuesday, she threw the children into the water tank before hurling herself in.”

“The woman is undergoing treatment. In her statement to police, she claimed that it was an accident and fell in the tank as she tried to save her children, but her version seems inconsistent,” said the SHO. Police said the neighbours heard some commotion and rushed to help. Though they were rushed to a hospital, the kids were declared dead on arrival.