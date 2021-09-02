3 kids among 5 electrocuted in Ghaziabad

Five persons, including three children, died after they were allegedly electrocuted in Ghaziabad Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the victims have been identified as Lakshmi (24), Janki (35), her daughter Surabhi (4), Khushi (10) and Simran (10).

District magistrate officials said the victims were living on rent in a building in Panchavati colony where a grocery shop run by a tenant was also situated. The landlord had recently installed a tin shed at the shop. A wire in one of the houses had a slight cut and due to heavy rain, the charge was transferred to the shed.

On Wednesday, Surabhi and Khushi touched a pole in the shed without realising it had running electricity. The others rushed to save them and got electrocuted as well. They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“A formal proposal has been sent to provide relief to the victims’ kin from the CM’s Relief Fund,” said a statement by the Ghaziabad DM office.