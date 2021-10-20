3 held for ‘raising pro-Pak slogans’ during procession in Noida

Three persons have been arrested by Noida Police for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans. According to police, a video of a Barawafat procession in Sector 20 had gone viral which purportedly showed some people raising the slogans. Police say they verified the video and filed an FIR.

“We analysed the clip and prima-facie it appears that the slogans were indeed raised. In the video, pro-India slogans were also raised. We identified three persons and arrests have been made,” said Rajesh S, DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police said they consulted with an expert to analyse the footage and also questioned locals before making the arrests. No law and order situation was reported during the procession, police said.

The FIR at sector 20 police station has been filed under IPC section 153 A (promoting religious disharmony).