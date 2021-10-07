UP: 3 held for killing teen girl in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr police have held three people, including a minor, for suspected involvement in the recent murder of a 16-year-old girl in the district.

According to police officers, the victim was attacked after she had rebuffed the approach of one of the men accused. Her body was found close to her village in rural Bulandshahr on September 30.

SSP, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said: “We were told by the family that she had left for tuition that day, and that the body was discovered a few hours later near a field (in the village). Six teams were formed for the probe, and we arrested three persons.”

Singh said the victim was killed after she had turned down the approach of one of the suspects.

Following days of surveillance, the three accused were tracked by the police team. The accused, who are major, have been identified as Sunil and Pawan Singh. As per their telephone records, the victim knew Sunil, who reportedly proposed to the girl on the day of the incident, leading to the refusal, and the subsequent attack on her that turned fatal.

“They hit the girl in the heat of the moment and she sustained fatal injuries,” SSP Singh said. “The accused spent time with the victim’s family following her death in order to not appear suspects in her murder. They were at the hospital, the cremation grounds, and at her home to express grief.”