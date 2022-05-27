Delhi: 3 held for killing shopkeeper in Daryaganj

Days after a 48-year-old shopkeeper was found dead in Daryaganj, police have arrested three people, including the victim’s wife, in connection with the crime.

Moinuddin Qureshi was found dead on May 19. Police said his wife was unhappy and wished to marry another man, Shoaib, whom she met on Facebook two years ago. She allegedly asked him to kill her husband. Police said Shoaib came in contact with a ‘contract killer’, Vinit Goswami, and allegedly paid him Rs 6 lakh to kill Moinuddin.

On May 17, police said Shoaib procured a stolen bike from Meerut. Vinit allegedly shot Moinuddin two days later and he and Shoaib fled on the bike.

Police said the bike was traced to Daryaganj based on CCTV footage. After further inputs from locals and informants, the three were arrested. Police subsequently recovered the bike, a country-made pistol allegedly used in the murder, as well as half the amount allegedly paid to Vinit.