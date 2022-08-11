scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

3 held for dowry death after woman falls to death

Police said the woman died after falling from the third floor of the house. Her parents levelled allegations of harassment over dowry and said she was pushed.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 7:29:52 am
Based on allegations and evidence, a case was filed against the accused under sections of dowry death, causing hurt etc. (Representational)

A man, his sister and mother have been arrested in connection with an alleged dowry harassment case after a 21-year-old woman was found dead outside her in-laws’ house in Northwest Delhi.

According to police, the woman’s mother went to a police station Monday and informed the duty officer that the victim and her sisters-in-law were “quarrelling”. In the meantime, the victim’s husband informed her that the victim fell from the third floor. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We went with the mother to the spot and found that the victim was shifted to a hospital where she was declared dead.”

“Enquiry revealed the victim had complained that she wasn’t feeling well. A fight broke out between her parents and the in-laws. The mother had rushed to the police station when the incident happened,” said the DCP.

Based on allegations and evidence, a case was filed against the accused under sections of dowry death, causing hurt etc.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:29:52 am

