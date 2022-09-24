scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

3 held, 7 juveniles apprehended in two separate robbery bids in South Delhi

While one food delivery executive was allegedly robbed by juveniles after they placed an order early on Thursday, the other delivery executive was robbed after the perpetrators of an attempted murder crossed his path.

On Friday, police at the Neb Sarai station arrested three men who robbed a delivery executive's phone and motorcycle that morning, while fleeing after attempting to shoot and murder another man. (File)

In two separate incidents, three men were arrested and seven juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing two food delivery executives in South Delhi on Thursday and Friday. A food delivery executive was allegedly robbed by juveniles in South Delhi after they placed an order early on Thursday morning. On Friday, another food delivery executive was allegedly robbed after the perpetrators of an attempted murder crossed his path.

Police at Tigri station said that on Thursday, the delivery executive went to deliver a pizza at Devli road. When he reached the spot, the customer arrived with several others, armed with stones. After he was threatened by the accused, he gave them Rs 1,200, after which they took off with the pizza, police said, adding that a case was then registered under IPC sections 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and 34 (common intention).

According to Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), “CCTV footage was checked along with sources, identifying some of the juveniles. All of them were subsequently traced and apprehended.”

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 06:07:45 pm
