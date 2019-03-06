3 Haryana cops among 7 held for kidnapping Delhi businessman

Seven men, including three policemen of the Haryana Police, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Delhi-based businessman and extorting Rs 20 lakh from him.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said the arrested policemen have been identified as ASI Pramod Kumar and constables Sandeep Singh and Lokesh Kumar. “We have also arrested four others — Manoj Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Saini and Rajeev Chauhan. Further investigations are underway.”

Police said the complainant, Sanjeev Kumar, who sells high-tech playing cards procured from China to casino owners, was allegedly kidnapped two days before Diwali last year by the accused policemen, who were posted with the special task force of Bahadurgarh.

“On November 7, Kumar, who has an office in Ranjit Nagar, approached police and alleged that three people came to his office two days ago and took him into custody. He claimed they took him to their office in Bahadurgarh, and released him only after extorting Rs 20 lakh from him,” a police officer said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion), 395 (dacoity) and 34 (criminal intimidation) at Ranjit Nagar police station, but the case was later transferred by Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik to the special investigation unit (SIU) of the Crime Branch.

This was after the complainant alleged local district police was not conducting a proper investigation and were allegedly pressuring him to reach a compromise with the accused. “The SIU started a probe and seized CCTV footage from several areas, which purportedly shows the accused coming in their car and taking the businessman with them. The accused also allegedly went to the complainant’s home and extorted Rs 10 lakh,” an officer said.

During investigation, senior officers of the Haryana Police also came to know about the incident and suspended the accused policemen. In the meantime, SIU officers collected evidence against the accused before arresting them last week.

“During questioning, police came to know that Pramod was friends with Manoj, who is a business rival of the complainant. Manoj told him that he was facing losses in his business due to his rival, and that he wanted to earn a profit during Diwali. He allegedly asked him to make an arrest in a false case and seize all his goods from a godown. He wanted to ruin his business,” police said, adding that other officers are also being questioned in connection with the case.