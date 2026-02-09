3 found dead inside parked car in Delhi’s Peeragarhi; police probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three people were found dead inside a parked car near the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover in West Delhi Sunday afternoon.
According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call at around 3.50 pm reporting that three people were lying unresponsive inside a car near the flyover. A police team rushed to the scene, and found that all three occupants in the vehicle were unresponsive.
During their preliminary investigation, the police identified the deceased as Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, and Laxmi Devi, 40. Randhir and Singh were both residents of Baprola. The police said the car’s owner was among the victims.
The police said Randhir, who was driving the car, knew Singh. The police have called the family of Randhir and are interrogating them.
They said there were no immediate signs of external injury, and all possible angles are being examined.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, and further investigation is underway, said the police.
