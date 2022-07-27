3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station

To provide connectivity and a safe commute from the upcoming New Ashok Nagar Rapid Rail station, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planning to construct three foot-over bridges (FOB).

To integrate the RRTS and the existing Delhi Metro station, the NCRTC will construct a 90-metre-long and 6-metre-wide FOB. The height of the FOB will be around 8 metres from ground. Officials said the distance between the stations is 100 metres.

One of the two FOBs will be 42-metre-long and 6.5-metre-wide and will provide connectivity to the nearby areas of Chilla Village and the Mayur Vihar Extension.

The other one, which is 45-meter-long and 8-meter-wide, will go near the ancient Shiv temple for ease of access for people residing in the New Ashok Nagar area, said officials.

Officials said that once completed, commuters will not have to exit the Metro station to board a rapid rail. “This FOB will help commuters to change and commute through either of these transport modes without exiting the station premises. It will also help in reducing traffic congestion caused by e-rickshaws, autos and other vehicles, especially that by last-mile connectivity vehicles,” said the official.

The official further said, “This station will grant seamless connectivity, create safe passage for pedestrians and help curb accidents. Instead of going to Anand Vihar or Sarai Kale Khan, commuters can now get the direct rapid rail to Meerut from New Ashok Nagar or to the Delhi Airport, Gurgaon or Panipat in future when all three RRTS lines will be constructed. The interoperability of the RRTS corridors will allow commuters to travel from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing the train.”