Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

3 e-waste parks to come up to recycle used products

Officials are preparing a plan on how the parks are to be built following directions from the principal scientific advisor to the Centre, and L-G.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 1:42:59 am
Delhi government, E-waste collection, delhi e waste collection process, e waste in india, delhi news, indian expressThe aim behind waste segregation is to reduce pressure on landfill sites. Delhi sends over 10,000 tonnes of waste to three landfills — Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla — each day. (File)

The Delhi government is planning to set up three electronic waste parks in each municipal division for dismantling and recycling used products.

Officials are preparing a plan on how the parks are to be built following directions from the principal scientific advisor to the Centre, and L-G. “The parks will have buildings for dismantling and recycling processes. E-waste recycling was earlier not permitted in Delhi, but the MCDs allowed it recently,” said an official.

The official said the plan involves collecting e-waste from informal sector workers at these three parks, and supplying recycled products to manufacturers from here. The parks are proposed to be spread over spaces of about 20-acre each in areas within north, east and south Delhi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Two products can be derived by recycling e-waste — metals and plastic. There are processes that ensure both these recycled products are of good quality and can be used again by manufacturers. Producers of electronics can take back recycled products from here,” the official said.

Through these parks, the government hopes to control illegal processing of e-waste in areas such as East Delhi’s Seelampur, which is said to be one of the largest e-waste markets in India. Improper handling of e-waste damages the environment and also poses several health risks for workers involved in extracting metals from used products.

Officials also said development of such facilities would help electronic producers meet their waste collection and recycling targets as per their extended producer responsibility (EPR) under the E-Waste (Management) Rules 2016.

“About 95% of e-waste recycling is still done by the informal sector… Through this park, it is estimated that at least the amount of e-waste produced in Delhi can be recycled, as all stakeholders in e-waste management ecosystem will be brought under the same roof,” the official cited above said.

The proposal on development of e-waste parks is expected to be placed before L-G Anil Baijal for approval in the coming week.

