3 DTC buses catch fire in South Delhi depot

Three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses caught fire on Wednesday night due to a short-circuit at the Sunahripula Bus Depot in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony. After a PCR call was received at 10 pm, two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and brought the fire under control.

While extinguishing the fire, Delhi Fire Service Personnel Suresh and Virender Singh sustained minor injuries when they fell into a pit, and were taken to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “On enquiry, it has come to notice that the three buses caught fire due to a short circuit while parked at the battery workshop at Sunahripula Depot. Two of the buses were completely burnt and one was partially burnt.”

After three DTC buses had caught fire in April, a six member-committee was formed to examine the causes of fires and condition of the buses.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had previously written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe into incidents of DTC bus fires, alleging that six DTC buses had caught fire in the previous few months.