3 doctors in shortlist for AIIMS top job

Three doctors have been shortlisted to take over from Dr Randeep Guleria as the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. They include head of the AIIMS trauma centre and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rajesh Malhotra, head of the department of endocrinology Dr Nikhil Tandon, and the executive director of (Translational Health Science and Technology Institute) and a professor of gastroenterology Dr Pramod Garg, according to officials in the know of the matter.

A four-member committee had received applications of 32 doctors, including 12 from within the institute for the position.

Dr Guleria was to complete on March 24, which was extended for a period of three months till the new director is finalised. “He will complete his tenure on 24.03.2022. President AIIMS is pleased to extend his tenure w.e.f. (with effect from) 25.03.2022 by three months or by the time new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier,” an internal memorandum said.