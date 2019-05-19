Delhi: 3 doctors from different hospitals for custodial death post-mortems

The National Human Rights Commission has recommended to the Delhi Police that in cases of custodial deaths, the post-mortem examination should be conducted by three doctors, but from three different institutions.

The order was circulated by Lokesh Chandra, deputy secretary posted with the Delhi government’s home department, to Delhi Police and Tihar Jail administration, asking them to ensure that the NHRC’s recommendations be put into practice.

Chandra, in his order, said the recommendations were made by Dr Anil Aggarwal, a director professor of forensic medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College. “Post-mortem should be done by at least three doctors from three different institutions as doctors from the same institution are likely…to be influenced by senior members in the board, impeding independence of the other members,” Aggarwal suggested.

Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said, “We follow all precautions in cases of custodial deaths and negligence. We also recommended videography of the post-mortem procedure. Going forward, we will follow these new directions…”

Sources said the recommendations were made after complaints were received, wherein junior doctors alleged their seniors pressured them to sign the report. Some junior doctors also complained that disagreeing with seniors could mean an adverse impact on their annual confidential reports.“All doctors doing post-mortem must hold a postgraduate degree in forensic medicine and must have experience of at least five years in the specialty of post-mortem examination,” he further recommended.