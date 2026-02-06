3 Delhi cops face action after viral video of ‘misbehaviour’ with lawyers surfaces

A vigilance inquiry has been initiated, said police. Lawyers decided to call off their planned protest. 

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readFeb 6, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Following the action, city lawyers withdrew their planned protest.Delhi Police initiated disciplinary action against the Sagarpur SHO and other personnel after a viral video allegedly showed derogatory remarks against advocates. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi Police Thursday initiated disciplinary action against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sagarpur police station following protest calls by city lawyers after a purported video surfaced on social media showing police personnel allegedly using “defamatory” and “derogatory” language against advocates.

In the video, policemen were purportedly seen attempting to restrict the entry of a lawyer into the station premises. Following this, the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations called for a protest at Sagarpur police station.

A communication from the office of Deputy Commissioner (Southwest) Amit Goel read: “It is submitted that in the present matter (viral video), a vigilance enquiry has been initiated… and action has been taken against the erring police personnel… one [woman] SI has been placed under suspension and one [woman] SI along with SHO, PS Sagarpur, have been sent to District Line/Southwest District with immediate effect. We are also issuing directions to police stations to sensitise staff so that such incidents are not repeated.”

“In view of the above action taken against police personnel of PS Sagarpur, the scheduled protest may be called off,” the communication added.

After this decision, the lawyers decided to call off their protest.

In a circular issued by the committee earlier, it had said the protest would be held at 2.50 pm on Friday to convey to the police that “such conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances”.

After the disciplinary steps were taken, another circular was issued, which read: “… police authorities… had a meeting with members of the Coordination Committee at Patiala House… They have taken… swift action by ordering a vigilance enquiry into the entire incident…”

Story continues below this ad

The Coordination Committee was represented by advocates Rajiv Tehlan, Nagendra Kumar, Avnish Rana, Vijay Bishnoi and Tarun Rana among others.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement