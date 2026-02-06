3 Delhi cops face action after viral video of ‘misbehaviour’ with lawyers surfaces

Delhi Police initiated disciplinary action against the Sagarpur SHO and other personnel after a viral video allegedly showed derogatory remarks against advocates. (Representative image)

The Delhi Police Thursday initiated disciplinary action against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sagarpur police station following protest calls by city lawyers after a purported video surfaced on social media showing police personnel allegedly using “defamatory” and “derogatory” language against advocates.

In the video, policemen were purportedly seen attempting to restrict the entry of a lawyer into the station premises. Following this, the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations called for a protest at Sagarpur police station.

A communication from the office of Deputy Commissioner (Southwest) Amit Goel read: “It is submitted that in the present matter (viral video), a vigilance enquiry has been initiated… and action has been taken against the erring police personnel… one [woman] SI has been placed under suspension and one [woman] SI along with SHO, PS Sagarpur, have been sent to District Line/Southwest District with immediate effect. We are also issuing directions to police stations to sensitise staff so that such incidents are not repeated.”