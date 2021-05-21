3 dedicated centres will come up for treatment of black fungus: Delhi CM

At Shehnai Banquet Hall attached to Lok Nayak Hospital. CM Kejriwal held a meeting to monitor and plan for treatment of the infection on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

With cases of mucormycosis or black fungus being reported in more and more hospitals across the capital, the Delhi government has decided to set up three dedicated centres for its treatment in its hospitals.

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that there are close to 200 mucormycosis cases in the city at present, against 7,251 in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to monitor and plan for the treatment on Thursday. In a social media post, he said: “I held an important meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of Black Fungus. We have to stop the growth of this disease, as well and those who are getting this disease have to be given better treatment as soon as possible. Some important decisions were taken on the prevention and treatment of this disease. 1. Centres for treatment of black fungus will be set up at LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospitals. 2. Adequate management of medicines used for its treatment. 3. Spreading awareness among people about measures for preventing it.”

The dedicated centres will have teams of specialised doctors constituted at each centre for efficient functioning.

The Indian Express reported on the rise in the number of cases in hospitals, including 50 admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 55 in AIIMS Delhi and Jhajjar, 25 in Max Hospitals and 10 in Indraprastha Apollo as of Wednesday evening.

Many hospitals have also complained they are not able to access amphotericin B, the anti-fungal used to treat the infection. The government had passed an order on Wednesday to “streamline” the supply of amphotericin B by setting up a committee to which hospitals will have to send applications for procuring the drug. The drug will be provided to hospitals by the health department following approval of cases by the committee.

The anti-fungal drug is being allocated to each state by the Centre.

Many hospitals, however, complained that despite their applications being approved, they have not got the drug yet. The committee has received 84 requests from hospitals for the drug.

According to doctors in the capital, mucormycosis cases are being seen in some Covid patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, and particularly among those suffering from diabetes and cancer.

The Centre also told the court that patients require 42 vials for a week. Delhi was given 2,150 vials on May 11, 600 on May 19 and 430 on May 20, it said. The Delhi government, however, said 90 vials are required per patient for 15 days and that out of the allocated stock of 2,150, 1,800 vials were recommended for distribution by the evening of May 19.