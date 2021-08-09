3 dead in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Three members of a family died after a car rammed into their vehicle in Greater Noida on Sunday. According to police, they received a call about the accident on Yamuna Expressway. The three victims were declared dead on arrival at Kailash Hospital, while one person is undergoing treatment.

“We received information about an accident that took place on the expressway. A family was returning from Mathura and had parked their car briefly on the side of the highway. A speeding car hit their vehicle from behind, causing severe injuries. We are gathering evidence from the spot. An FIR is being filed and further investigation is pending,” said an official from Dankaur police station.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Sharma (25), his sister Bhavya Sharma (19), and aunt Kanchan Sharma (55). The siblings’ mother, Poonam Sharma, is admitted to the ICU at Kailash Hospital.

Poonam is posted as a sub-inspector in Delhi Police. She, along with her children and sister Kanchan, had gone to Mathura to visit a temple and were returning to Delhi when the incident took place.

The family was travelling in a Honda City and had a flat tyre as they were nearing Greater Noida. Two of them got down to change the tyre when a car rammed into their vehicle. The impact of the collision was such that the vehicle was pushed ahead, police said.

The accident was spotted by passersby, who called police.

The FIR is being filed under IPC sections 304 A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) against unknown persons. Police are yet to get CCTV footage of the collision since there are no cameras on most stretches of the expressway. Locals in the area are being questioned for a description of the vehicle to trace the accused.