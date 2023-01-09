3 dead as lift crashes in factory in Delhi

Three men died and one was injured after a lift crashed to the ground inside a factory in West Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area Sunday evening. The incident took place at a paan masala factory where maintenance work was underway. Police said an enquiry will be conducted against the factory manager and owner.

No case has been registered and no arrest has been made so far. According to police, PCR calls were made from DDU hospital and B L Kapoor Hospital around 5.45 pm. The hospitals informed police that there were persons admitted there who were injured when a lift crashed.

Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), said, “We found that the lift was in a factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase 1. Out of the four injured, three succumbed to the injuries. We have been told that they were declared dead on arrival at the hospitals.”

The deceased have been identified as Kulwant Singh (30), Deepak Kumar (26) and Sunny Singh (33). The injured person, Suraj (24), has been shifted to BL Kapoor Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Senior police officers said the men were on the third floor and were coming downstairs when they took the lift when it crashed.

Police said the men worked as housekeeping staff at the factory and lived in Inderpuri. Other factory workers weren’t present as it was a Sunday and only labourers had come in for the maintenance/repair work, added police.