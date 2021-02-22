3 days before retirement, Delhi ACP booked in rape case suspended

The woman has alleged in her complaint that he met her on the pretext of helping her and raped her on several occasions. She claims she did not report the matter fearing a threat to her and her children’s life.

Three days before his retirement, an Assistant Commissioner with the Delhi Police, who had been booked on rape charges in 2018, was suspended by the Delhi Chief Secretary.

ACP Ramesh Kumar Dahiya was the SHO of Sadar Bazar police station at the time of the alleged incident, and was sent on medical leave after the woman filed an initial complaint against him.

An order issued on January 28 by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev states, “Whereas Ramesh Kumar, the then SHO (Sadar Bazar), now ACP (First Battalion in Delhi Armed Police), was involved in FIR No. 205/18, dated September 19, 2018, under IPC sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (threatening), 328 (poisoning) and 34, 8, 10 of POCSO Act. The officer while performing as SHO (Sadar Bazar) committed the act of sexual harassment, threatening, sexual harassment of minor daughter of the complainant, and kidnapping of the complainant’s son. Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) rules, 1965, hereby places Kumar under suspension with immediate effect.”

After the FIR was registered, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, which filed a chargesheet.

The complainant is the wife of a local criminal and came in contact with the officer after her husband’s death.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that he met her on the pretext of helping her and raped her on several occasions. She claims she did not report the matter fearing a threat to her and her children’s life.

The Chief Secretary’s order further states, “During the period this order will remain in force, the headquarters of Kumar will be Delhi and he will not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.”